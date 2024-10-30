The Detroit Lions keep finding themselves in hot water with Jameson Williams. The speedy wide receiver has had an eventful start to this NFL career. He entered the league with a major injury, then missed a number of games in 2023 due to violating the league's gambling policy. Now Williams is making news about a run in with the police while serving a suspension related to the NFL's PED policy.

The NFL has finally responded to this situation with a statement per NFL Network's Ian Rapaport. However, they did not say much at all.

“The Lions promptly notified the league upon learning of the matter,” the league said in the statement. “We have no further comment at this time.”

This story emerged on Tuesday evening. Multiple reports say that Williams was nearly arrested by Detroit Police after a gun was found in his vehicle. The gun belongs to Williams, but he does not have a Concealed Pistol License. That means that Williams was violating the law and could/should have been arrested on the spot.

Detroit Police is now investigating why the officers on the scene released Williams and did not arrest and process him.

The Lions released the following statement on Tuesday.

“Jameson made us aware immediately that he was a passenger in a routine traffic stop on October 8th. We discussed the incident with him and have kept the league informed of what we know. We understand he was released without incident or citation. It is now our understanding that the Detroit Police Department is revisiting the matter. Jameson has hired an attorney, & we will not be commenting further out of respect for the legal process.”

Lions WR Jameson Williams still serving his 2-game suspension for violating league's PED policy

Williams missed Detroit's Week 8 win against the Titans as part of his two-game suspension for violating the league's PED policy.

Williams decided not to contest the suspension from the NFL and instead deal with the consequences of his actions. He will also miss Detroit's crucial Week 9 game against Green Bay.

He also released a statement last Thursday about his decision not to appeal the suspension.

“The news came as a complete surprise that I am still trying to understand,” Williams wrote.

In the statement, Williams takes accountability for the incident, accepts the suspension, and writes, “Out of respect to my teammates, this will be the last time I address this matter.”

Lions fans are hopeful that the dust will eventually settle and that Williams will return to the team for the second half of the regular season. Williams figures to be a crucial piece of Detroit's offense while they attempt to make another deep playoff run this winter.