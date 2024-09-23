The Detroit Lions (2-1) avoided a catastrophe as it pertains to the severity of Sam LaPorta's ankle injury, but they are unlikely to be nearly as lucky when it comes to another key player.

“Lions pass-rusher Marcus Davenport suffered what appears to be a serious and significant elbow injury in Sunday’s game, sources say,” NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Monday. “Davenport, who put a sleeve on it and tried to return, could be lost for the season. He’s currently undergoing more tests.”

Is Lions' defense strong enough to survive the Davenport injury?

This is potentially a big blow to Detroit's defensive attack. The No. 14 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft signed with the team in free agency and is supposed to bring a solid presence on the edge alongside Pro Bowler Aidan Hutchinson. Davenport has half a sack, four quarterback hits and two combined tackles through the first two weeks of the 2024-25 season.

The 28-year-old missed much of last year with a high ankle sprain, so this news is especially devastating. Hopefully, the prognosis is not as bleak as expected and he can eventually make his way back to the field. The team must be prepared for the worst, though.

Injuries ravage the entire NFL and are leaving the Lions quite banged-up heading into next Monday's matchup versus the Seattle Seahawks (3-0). While staying fairly steady in the early portion of the season, Dan Campbell's crew has yet to play its best brand of football. Defensive stability and depth will go a long way in allowing that to happen. Detroit must embody the next-man-up philosophy and figure out how to compensate for Davenport's absence.

Hutchinson has an NFL-leading 6.5 sacks this season and Brian Branch and Carlton Davis III each recorded a tackle for loss in the Lions' 20-13 road victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, so the unit might be stout enough to withstand a big setback. The team has an extra day to adjust and get ready for the visiting Seahawks.