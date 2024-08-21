Detroit Lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell reportedly exited practice on Wednesday with a foot injury, per Justin Rogers of Detroit Football Network.

“Penei Sewell left practice today with a left foot injury. Trainers took off his shoe and were checking his ankle and foot before he walked – slowly but without assistance – to the locker room for further testing,” Rogers wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Sewell, 23, is preparing for his fourth season in the NFL. He has enjoyed a strong start to his career, earning Pro Bowl selections in both 2022 and 2023. The University of Oregon product has established a reputation as one of the best offensive tackles in the NFL. Detroit will need Sewell on the field in 2024.

For now, Sewell's official injury status is uncertain. The Lions are hoping for the best possible results. Detroit will closely monitor the situation and provide updates as they are made available.

Lions' 2024 season outlook

Injuries have been an issue for Detroit in the NFL preseason so far. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs is currently dealing with an injury concern as well. Detroit has high expectations for the 2024 season but they will need to find a way to stay healthy.

The Lions could use some big performances from surprise players amid the injuries. Depth will be of the utmost importance.

Detroit enjoyed a strong 2023 campaign. They won the NFC North after finishing the season with a quality 12-5 record. The Green Bay Packers (9-8) were the only other team in the division with a winning record. Unless another team takes a big step forward, the Lions will have a good chance of winning the division once again during the upcoming campaign.

Detroit will be an intriguing team to follow moving forward. We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Penei Sewell's injury status as they are made available.