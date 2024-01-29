Former Lions wide receiver loves what he saw from his former team this season.

The Detroit Lions' 2023 season was an unquestionable success. But it came to a heartrending end on Sunday at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game, and one former Lions Pro Bowler broke down why he thought his former team lost.

Golden Tate, who spent four and a half seasons playing for Detroit and was a 2014 Pro Bowl selection, opined on what went wrong for Dan Campbell's squad. “Brock Purdy's legs is what put the 9ers over the edge! 3rd down conversions on 3rd and longs were 👌🏽👌🏽👌🏽(sadly)” Tate posted on X (formerly Twitter.)

Purdy and the Niners converted six third-down conversions on 12 attempts. The biggest one, the play Tate was referring to, came on a third-and-four for San Francisco's offense with under five minutes to play in the game.

On a designed passing play, Purdy broke from the pocket and scrambled for 21 yards and a new set of downs. Two plays later, Elijah Mitchell scored from three yards out, giving the 49ers a 34-24 lead.

Tate excited for Lions' future

It wasn't all doom and gloom from Tate, however. The second part of his post was incredibly supportive and optimistic about his former team and the season they just had under Campbell.

“LIONS! Wow incredibly proud of the product you all put out there this year. I look forward to building on this!”

Under Campbell, the Lions have won more games in each season since he took over. In their first playoff appearance under the coach, they advanced to within two quarters of a Super Bowl trip.

It's a tough way to have a season end, but there's plenty to be excited about as a Lions fan. When was the last time that could be said?