The Detroit Lions are ready to get back to the playoffs during the 2025 NFL season. Detroit had an incredible regular season in 2024 but collapsed in the playoffs due to several defensive injuries. Unfortunately, the Lions already appear to have been bit by the injury bug on their first day of training camp.

Detroit suffered another defensive injury on Sunday after Dan Campbell announced that Levi Onwuzurike will miss the 2025 NFL season.

Lions cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. left Sunday's practice and is being evaluated for a chest injury, per Dave Birkett of The Detroit Free Press.

The Lions drafted Rakestraw in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Rakestraw was poised to start at nickel for the Lions in 2024. Unfortunately, a hamstring injury prevented him from doing so in Week 2. He then spent more of the rest of the season playing special teams and was a non-factor on defense.

Lions fans will likely have to wait for Dan Campbell's next press conference to get an update on the severity of Rakestraw's injury.

Hopefully he makes a full recovery and can still contribute during the 2025 season.

Could the Lions survive a long-term injury to Ennis Rakestraw in 2025?

If Rakestraw did suffer a significant chest injury, what would the impact be on Detroit's defense?

Article Continues Below

The Lions have some nice depth at cornerback in 2025, but they don't have much wiggle room for injuries.

Detroit made a concerted effort to add depth in their secondary this offseason. The Lions added former Eagle Avonte Maddox as well as veteran Rock Ya-Sin during NFL free agency.

The Lions also replaced starter Carlton Davis III with former Jets cornerback D.J. Reed.

One important aspect to note is that Rakestraw appeared poised to become a backup on the outside heading into training camp.

“Look, we tinkered with some nickel last year and it was probably a little too much, too fast for him,” Dan Campbell told MLive back in June. “We felt like once we did some things with him outside — practice, things of that nature — man, he really began to grow. And I think right now that’s where he really belongs. That’s where he can really take off. So I think right now, that’d be the plan, and just let him take off.”

If that is true, Rakestraw's injury hurts Detroit's depth more than the starting lineup.

Regardless of his role, the Lions will want Rakestraw to get healthy as soon as possible. Otherwise, they may feel like they've wasted another second-round pick.