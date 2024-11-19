The Detroit Lions jumped past the Chiefs as favorites to win the Super Bowl, and Carlton Davis isn’t taking anything from those who don’t think they deserve such respect. Also, after blowing out the Jaguars, the Lions made a flurry of roster moves, according to a post on X by the Detroit Lions.

“#Lions announce roster moves: Placed LB Alex Anzalone on Reserve/Injured. Activated S Ifeatu Melifonwu from Reserve/Injured. Signed LB David Long to the Practice Squad.”

The most notable of those is the loss of Alex Anzalone. The Lions’ captian will miss significant time because of a broken forearm. Anzalone helped Lions safety Brian Branch tackle Jaguars running back Travis Etienne near the sideline. After the play, Anzalone remained on the field, holding his left forearm.

Anzalone thanked fans for the good wishes, according to detroitnews.com.

“Thank you everyone for the well wishes!” Anzalone said. “As an athlete, a lot of times you think, ‘Why did this have to happen?' But I like to think about all the countless reps something bad didn't happen. I'm beyond blessed! I'll be back in no time, fresh legs and all.”

Lions’ defense takes another hit

Detroit already lost star pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson for the season (although he’s hopeful of a return if the Lions reach the Super Bowl). Also gone for the year are end Marcus Davenport (torn triceps) and outside linebacker Derrick Barnes (torn MCL).

Therefore, Anzalone’s departure is another significant blow. Cornerback Amik Robertson said it won’t be easy for the team.

“It's always hard losing a player like that, man,” Robertson said. “It's always hard. Of course, we probably don't have another Anz, but we've got younger guys that could step up and finish on the road…because like I said, if we've got guys out there playing for one another, I think we'll be fine.”

Anzalone has been one of the Lions' top defensive players. He signed with the team as a free agent in 2021 after four seasons with the Saints. He totaled 125 tackles in 2022 and 129 last season.

Fortunately for the Lions, head coach Dan Campbell said he expects the backup for Anzalone, Jack Campbell, to thrive in a new role, according to fox2detroit.com. The Lions got Campbell with their first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft

“I know this — Jack and Rodrigo (Malcolm Rodriguez) are going to play a lot for us,” Dan Campbell said. “And then it's a matter of, is it by committee? If you're using three linebackers you know, are we using a (defensive back)? It's just hard to say right now.”

Dan Campbell added, “(Jack Campbell) is a smart football player and he studies it, he works at it. He was that way when he walked in, though. He's an instinctive player that really understands ball. Jack has been right in (Alex's) hip pocket he watches, learns, listens.”