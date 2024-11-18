ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

After the Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Buffalo Bills, there's a new top dog, or in this case, cat. The 9-1 Detroit Lions are the betting favorite based on current Super Bowl odds from FanDuel Sportsbook. It's a dramatic shift since after the Chiefs won Super Bowl LVIII, no one has come close to challenging Kansas City as the Super Bowl betting favorite. However, Detroit is now the king after the Lions dismantled the Jacksonville Jaguars 52-6, and the Chiefs finally lost.

Detroit entered Sunday's contest against Jacksonville as a 14-point favorite. The Lions rolled to a 52-6 home victory to improve to 8-2 against the spread, tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the best against-the-spread record across the league. The Lions had the most lopsided action of the day, with BetMGM reporting 94% of money backing them to cover.

Favorites of over nine points are now 6-0 against the spread this season, with the Lions accounting for two of those wins after they quickly covered -12.5 against the Tennessee Titans in Week 8. It's the first time since 1996 that Detroit has been a double-digit favorite twice in one season. So, while they've made it to the Super Bowl, perhaps this year is the year for the Lions to go all the way.

Super Bowl, Super Lions?

After smashing Jacksonville, Detroit's current odds are 42-to-10 or +420 to win Super Bowl LIX. Moreover, the Lions currently have +185 odds of winning the NFC Championship.

That means if you bet $10 for Detroit to win the Super Bowl, it pays you $42 if they win, plus your $10 back. Meanwhile, for winning the NFC, if you bet $10 and the Lions win the NFC Title, you'd win $18.50 and your $10 back, giving you a total payout of $28.50.

The Lions have steamrolled through their first ten games, with the only slip-up coming in Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Lions have an NFL-best plus-156 point differential, 53 points higher than any other team and 79 points higher than any NFC team.

Detroit possesses the best offense in the NFL (33.6 points per game, first) and a top-five defense (17.7 points allowed per game). Their dominance on both sides of the ball has led to five wins by double digits, including three wins by a whopping 38 points or more.

Buying in on Detroit while the Lions are red-hot seems like a safe bet. Typically, teams that start 9-1 historically have a good chance of making good on those bets. Since 1966, 72 teams have started a season 9-1 or better. Of those 72 teams, 39 have made the Super Bowl, while 18 won.