The Detroit Lions are approaching a crucial Monday Night Football matchup against the 3-0 Seattle Seahawks. Seattle has given Detroit fits the last few times they have played, but each game was an exciting shootout. The Lions may have one of their young receivers back in action for Week 4 thanks to some positive injury news.

Lions tight end Sam LaPorta is back at practice on Friday, per Dave Birkett of The Detroit Free Press.

LaPorta suffered an ankle in injury on Jahmyr Gibbs' sensational hook-and-ladder touchdown in Week 3 against the Cardinals. His return to practice suggests that there is a chance he plays on Monday Night Football against the Seahawks.