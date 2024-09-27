The Seattle Seahawks enter Week 4 as one of the two undefeated teams in the NFC. They crushed a Skylar Thompson-led Dolphins team last week to start Mike McDonald's head coaching career 3-0. Eyes will be on the Seahawks as they face their strongest opponent, the Lions. Ahead of the primetime matchup, we'll be making our Seahawks Week 4 bold predictions.

Geno Smith and the offense have gotten off to a slow start this season. While Seattle is 3-0, there has not been a strong offensive performance so far. They scored only 24 points against the Dolphins, needed overtime to beat the Patriots, and scored 26 against the Broncos. The Seahawks must score in this game to get out of Detroit with a win.

The NFC West has been upside down this season, with the Rams and 49ers on the bottom and the Cardinals and Seahawks on top. While it is still early in the season, they can put distance between themselves and the rest of the division with a win. With that said. let's look at our Seahawks Week 4 bold predictions.

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (free trial)*

Geno Smith will lead the offense to a season-high point total

The Seahawks need their offense to step up for the remainder of the season. They have a great matchup to kickstart their production as they head to Detroit. It will be the first game they play in a dome this year and they have a great history against the Lions, especially with Geno Smith at quarterback.

In two games against Detroit with the Seahawks, Smith has thrown for a total of 648 yards and four touchdowns with no turnovers. Seattle put up 47 points in 2022 and 37 in 2023, with both games being played at Ford Field. Expect that to continue in Week 4. With their three great wide receivers healthy and performing, they should succeed against the Lions' defense.

Kenneth Walker is questionable with just days to go before kick-off. The running back has missed the last two games and Zach Charbonnet has shined in his absence. He scored two touchdowns in their Week 3 win over the Dolphins. Expect the offense to finally click with new offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb with this favorable matchup.

DK Metcalf will rack up 100 yards

When that offense clicks, it will be DK Metcalf who leads the charge. The superstar wideout has put up consecutive 100-yard games, each with a touchdown. While the rest of the offense should step up in this game, it will not come at the cost of Metcalf's production.

The Lions were able to shut down the Cardinals in their last matchup. Marvin Harrison Jr's breakout was stopped short with a 64-yard game in Week 3. Detroit has had a solid defense under Dan Campbell against every team but the Seahawks. Metcalf has been awesome against the Lions in his career as well.

In three games, Metcalf has scored three touchdowns in one game and had 100 yards in the other two against Detroit. While teams change every year, many of the important players involved in this matchup remain the same from last year. Expect DK Metcalf to continue his excellent season in Week 4.

Seahawks defense will force two interceptions

Jared Goff has struggled with interceptions so far this season. He has at least one in each game and tossed two in their loss to the Buccaneers two weeks ago. The Seahawks will pick off Goff two more times in this game. The primetime lights have never been too bright for Goff, as some of his best performances have come in island games. Despite that, Seattle's defense is one of the best and will show it.

With Tariq Woolen and Devon Witherspoon at cornerback, the Seahawks have one of the best secondaries in the league. Despite Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams being excellent receivers, Seattle will win this battle a few times. Mike McDonald made his way from Baltimore to Seattle and brought a stout defense with him.

With these three things happening, the Seahawks will give themselves a great chance to win. If they make it to 4-0, the NFC West will officially run through Seattle for the remainder of the season.