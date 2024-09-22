Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta suffered an apparent injury in Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals, as he was carted off just before halftime.

The Lions completed an incredible play, as Jared Goff threw to Amon-Ra St. Brown, who flipped the ball back to Jahmyr Gibbs on a hook-and-ladder play, and Gibbs ran into the end zone for the touchdown. However, Sam LaPorta seemingly got rolled up on the play, and he got carted off to the locker room shortly after that. Luckily, LaPorta returned to the field in the third quarter, although he did hobble off and get some attention.

LaPorta is a big part of the Lions' offense, so hopefully the injury is not serious. Given that he did return to the field in the second half, it would be reasonable to assume so. We will have to keep an eye on what led to him coming out the second time.

Lions looking to rebound from loss to Buccaneers

The Lions held a 20-10 halftime lead against the Cardinals, and are trying to bounce back from a disappointing Week 2 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It is a good sign that the Lions were able to come out with a good effort in the first half against a Cardinals team that turned in a great performance against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 2.

Even without LaPorta, the Lions are a team that is equipped to play well with a lead, given the strength of their offensive line. Detroit will likely try to run the ball a lot in the second half to control the clock and hold the lead. It will be interesting to see if they can come away with the win to move to 2-1. Hopefully, LaPorta's injury is not long-term and the Lions will be able to get him back for next week's game at least.