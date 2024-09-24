The Detroit Lions picked up a big victory over the Arizona Cardinals in Week Three to improve to 2-1 on the season. Despite coming away with the win, the game proved costly for the Lions as star tight end Sam LaPorta was carted off the field with an ankle sprain and the team lost pass rusher Marcus Davenport to an elbow injury.

LaPorta was hurt while blocking on a “hook and ladder” touchdown but the second-year tight end appears to have dodged a bullet. LaPorta is expected to only miss minimal time, escaping with a low ankle sprain. The news was not nearly as good for Davenport who will miss the rest of the season with his elbow ailment.

While it’s drawn less attention, the Lions suffered yet another major injury on Sunday when Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow suffered a partially torn pec, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport. Ragnow was hurt early in the Cardinals game. Fortunately for Detroit, the pectoral tear is not expected to be season-ending. Ragnow is considered week-to-week and could return to action soon, per Rapoport.

The Lions selected the center with the 20th overall pick in the 2018 draft. Ragnow emerged as a starter for Detroit in his rookie season and has been a staple at center for the team ever since. He’s made three Pro Bowls and was named a second-team All-Pro twice – in 2020 and 2023.

Frank Ragnow has been a mainstay at center for the Lions

The Lions made the playoffs last season for the first time in seven years. The team reached the NFC Championship game before falling to the San Francisco 49ers 34-31.

Detroit boasted a high-flying offense last season but the team hoped to improve its defense in 2024 with the addition of Davenport, who the Lions signed to a one-year, $6.5 million contract. Davenport has dealt with injuries throughout his seven-year career. He missed significant time last season with a high ankle sprain.

The Lions off to a 2-1 start in 2024. Detroit edged out the Los Angeles Rams 26-20 in their home opener in Week One before losing a close matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20-16 in Week Two. Last Sunday they shook off a series of injuries to beat the Cardinals on the road 20-13. The Lions are preparing to take on the undefeated Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football in Week Four.

Last season Ragnow suffered a series of injuries to his knee, ankle, back and toe. The seven-year veteran acknowledged that the NFL season takes a toll on players’ health.