The Detroit Lions continue to dominate teams week in and week out, and things may get worse for the opposition as they may get a key contributor back soon. Tight end Sam LaPorta missed their last game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a shoulder injury, but head coach Dan Campell had some good news about his availability against the Indianapolis Colts.

“It’s questionable to above for LaPorta. It’s trending the right way,” Campbell said via Lions reporter Dave Birkett.

LaPorta had an ankle injury earlier this season and also had a hamstring injury during the preseason.

It would be big for LaPorta to get back on the field for the Lions, as he's been a security blanket for Jared Goff at times. The Lions have been dominant all season, and LaPorta just adds to what they've been doing. Luckily, they have several options such as Amon-Ra St. Brown, David Montgomery, Jahmyr Gibbs, and Jameson Williams who can carry the load if he were to miss any more time.

Lions may get Sam LaPorta back in Week 12

It may be safe to say the Lions are the best team in the league right, and they're blowing teams out left and right. Sam LaPorta has been able to contribute at times during the season, but not as much as his rookie season last year. With so many options on the team, Jared Goff hasn't prioritized just one receiver, and he's spreading the ball around to all of the playmakers.

The Lions have been able to beat teams in different ways on offense. In one game, their victory may be led by the running game with David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs, who have been one of the best one-two punches this season. In another game, their passing game may get them the win, as Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams make it tough for opposing defenses to guard.

With the Kansas City Chiefs finally losing in Week 11, the Lions are now the betting favorites to win the Super Bowl, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see them there. Last season they came close after losing to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship, but they look like they're back with a vengeance this year.

If the Lions can go into the postseason fully healthy, they'll be tough for any team to beat, but first, they have to focus on finishing out the season before they get to that point.