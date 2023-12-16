Detroit Lions quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has announced his intention to retire from the NFL, following a 10-year career.

Detroit Lions quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has announced his intention to retire after the 2023 NFL season. The 10-year veteran has played for six teams throughout his career, with his most notable performances coming in his first two seasons with the Vikings. If he doesn't step foot on the field again, he'll end his career recording 15,120 yards with 75 touchdowns and a 66.4 completion percentage.

“Everything happens for a reason,” said Bridgewater, per the Detroit Free Press. “Injuries, highs, lows, the success, the failures. It all, it builds character, and that’s what it did for me. Like I never look like, ‘Oh man, what if?' Nah. Whatever was meant for me, it played out the exact way it was meant. And I’m still with that mindset every day and I’m just really appreciative that I’m in Year 10, I tell everyone this is my last year, so I’m in my final year and I’m just enjoying it all, man.”

The Lions will look at a youthful option as their backup quarterback moving forward, making space for Hendon Hooker to serve a bigger role. Bridgewater has only been with the Lions for one season, so the adjustment shouldn't be too heavy on both him and the team. He may be playing far into the season, with the 9-4 Lions competing for a Super Bowl title.

Bridgewater's career was plagued with injuries, but he was able to persevere and give himself the best chance possible at a comeback. During his 10-year career, he suffered an ACL tear, MCL sprain, wrist fracture, and multiple ankle sprains and concussions.