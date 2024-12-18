The NFL may not have seen the last of quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. Bridgewater, a veteran quarterback who has played for several NFL teams, retired from the NFL after the 2023 season. He left the league to become the head coach at Miami (Florida) Northwestern and immediately led them to a state title.

Now Bridgewater is exploring the possibility of coming back to the NFL as a quarterback. Bridgewater broke the news to NFL insiders Ian Rapaport and Tom Pelissero on NFL Network's The Insiders on Tuesday.

“We'll see how [the] next week and a half, two weeks play out, might be signing with a team or something,” Bridgewater said. “And then returning back to coach high school football in February. So, we'll see.”

This is a very specific plan for Bridgewater. He served as one of the better backup quarterbacks in the NFL during the last few years of his career. It seems that Bridgewater would be interested in a backup quarterback role, especially if he plans to return to high school football after the season.

It is difficult to assume which teams Bridgewater would be excited to join. Obviously a team that is playoff bound makes sense, but there aren't many playoff teams that are still desperate for a backup quarterback. That said, his veteran presence could make him a capable mentor to a young quarterback like Jayden Daniels or Bo Nix.

When asked if he'd been in touch with any particular team, Bridgewater simply smiled and showed his state medal to the camera.

“Right now, I'm enjoying this state championship,” he said.

Teddy Bridgewater is not done with his coaching career either

Teddy would welcome a return to the NFL. However, he is not letting it compromise his future as a high school football coach.

“That's the plan,” Bridgewater said. “My team knows that's the plan. We wanted to win a state championship and then coach goes back to the league, see what happens, and then come back February in the offseason, continue coaching high school football. We'll see how it plays out.”

Bridgewater took over Miami Northwestern this season and coached his team to a 12-2 record. His team made it all the way to the Division 3A Florida High School Athletic Association title game. Bridgewater's team won the state title 41-0 over Raines this past Saturday.

Perhaps Teddy is maintaining his NFL connections with the goal of eventually coaching at the professional level.

It will be interesting to see if Bridgewater does briefly return to the NFL later this season.