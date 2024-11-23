The Detroit Lions are humming along on an eight-game winning streak. They've already beaten three teams from the AFC South and will be looking to sweep the division on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts. Detroit received good news: they'll have tight end Sam LaPorta back on the field in this contest. Unfortunately, starting cornerback Terrion Arnold, a first-round rookie out of Alabama, has been downgraded to out after first being ruled questionable in Week 12 due to a groin injury, per NFL insider Adam Schefter.

The Colts will also be without CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr. CB Emmanuel Moseley is questionable.

Arnold is still dealing with growing pains in his first season. He has a 52.0 grade on PFF this season, ranking 98th out of 112 cornerbacks. The Lions have seven defenders graded in the top 20 at their position, and eight players on offense were in their respective top 20.

Lions winning as a team

The Lions' coaching staff is sure to be poached this offseason. Head coach Dan Campbell spoke about what he saw from offensive coordinator Ben Johnson during his Detroit tenure and why he's generating buzz as a head coaching hire.

“Ben has grown the most of any coach I’ve ever been around,” Campbell said. “He’s always been a very creative play-caller. He has great vision every week for how to attack our opponents, but most importantly, he knows how to communicate that vision to our players in the room with him. He’s confident, competent, and, above all, competitive. The players on offense respond to him because of it.”

Campbell also believes in Lions' general manager Brad Holmes and his ability to communicate across the front office and coaching staff, per Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press.

“Brad does a hell of a job,” Campbell said. “There’s a lot of people involved, but I’m always going to tell you, I think Brad is a master evaluator and I just think — and it starts with him and then it just kind of permeates, obviously, because he’s the leader of that group throughout the scouts and personnel department. And so he’s got a real good way about him, about figuring guys out. But I also love — man, the tape speaks for itself. The tape is louder than anything else. It really is, and then you just kind of get around them a little bit, ask them a few things, but I can’t tell you there’s one question that’s going to nail it or not nail it.”

The Lions travel to Indianapolis in Week 12 to play the Colts on Sunday, November 24 at 1:00 p.m. EST. Their schedule doesn't get any easier with upcoming games against the Packers, Bills, 49ers and Vikings.