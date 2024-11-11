Detroit Lions fans unite! During the critical seconds before Jake Bates' game-winning field goal attempt against the Houston Texans on Sunday night, a plane full of Lions fans is locked into the game. Just as Bates positions himself behind the holder, a blissfully unaware (or secret Texans fan trying to ice the kicker, we'll never know) comes on over the plane's loudspeaker to make an announcement. The groans and shushing from the Lions fans can be heard through the plane. The attendant briefly stopped speaking, only to begin her announcement again. The hisses and jeers grew louder this time, although far from unruly.

She stopped just in time for the FG attempt. Bates' kick looked like it could go left but snuck just inside the upright, and the Lions won, 26-23, as time expired. The video pulled back, and the entire flight was watching the matchup as cheers rang throughout the plane. What a fun moment for Detroit fans and possibly one upset, not-so-secret Houston flight attendant.

Lions hang on, hold slim NFC North Lead

The 8-1 Lions took a step forward in the NFC North as Minnesota's loss dropped the Vikings to 7-2. The Green Bay Packers aren't far behind at 6-3, while the Chicago Bears are sliding at 4-5.

While the Lions didn't run away with this contest, they've been impressive amid their seven-game win streak. It's difficult to win back-to-back road contests against Green Bay and Houston. Detroit still has four division games left on their schedule, so every win is critical to their playoff seeding. The NFC is stacked, and three teams from the North would advance to the postseason if the playoffs began today. The 7-3 Washington Commanders are the No. 6 seed behind the No. 2 seed Philadelphia Eagles, so this leaves only one spot apiece for the NFC West (6-4 Arizona Cardinals) and South (6-4 Atlanta Falcons).

Jared Goff greeted the Lions' improbable comeback with some NFL history, but not for the right reasons. The Lions achieved the biggest comeback in NFL history for a team that threw five interceptions and became the first team since 1970 to come back to win after trailing by 15 or more points and throwing five interceptions.

Of course, head coach Dan Campbell met the moment with a fired-up speech after the win.

“Man, that is the definition of resiliency,” Campbell said. “You guys just kept bangin' away. Right? We did whatever we had to do and we just bought our time. … This is what great teams do. Even when you're having an off day, you find a way, man. You frickin' find a way, and you will it to happen. That's what you did today.”

The Lions host the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 11 on Sunday, November 17, at 1:00 p.m. EST.