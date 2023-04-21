Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The hammer came down on Friday morning in another NFL suspension related to gambling. This time, multiple players were disciplined, with most of them coming from the Detroit Lions. As a result, the Lions have decided to release WR Quintez Cephus and safety CJ Moore after they were suspended indefinitely for violating the league’s policy, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Jameson Williams and Stanley Berryhill were also suspended, but for six games instead of indefinitely, and they have not been released by Detroit. Lions GM Brad Holmes issued a lengthy statement regarding the incident (h/t Kevin Patrra of NFL.com):

“These players exhibited decision making that is not consistent with our organizational values and violates league rules. We have made the decision to part ways with Quintez and C.J. immediately. We are disappointed by the decision making demonstrated by Stanley and Jameson and will work with both players to ensure they understand the severity of these violations and have clarity on the league rules moving forward.”

This comes after Jacksonville Jaguars WR Calvin Ridley was reinstated following a one-year suspension for gambling, and the NFL is clearly cracking down on this issue leaguewide.

The Lions now have four players suspended. With two of them being wide receivers, this suddenly thins out that position. Cephus was more of a depth piece, catching just two passes for 15 yards in four games last season. However, Williams being suspended for six games is a massive blow, especially with high hopes for the talented 2022 No. 12 overall pick.

CJ Moore appeared in 11 games as a depth piece at safety in 2022. He recorded just two tackles and one pass deflection.

With the 2023 NFL Draft right around the corner, wide receiver is suddenly a position of need. As a result, this could change Detroit’s draft plans.