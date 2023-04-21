Gerard has been a writer for ClutchPoints for around a year now, with his focus primarily on the NBA, NFL, and Gaming. When he's not writing for CP, Gerard can often be seen playing VALORANT or playing pick-up basketball. He's also working on his BS Mathematics degree.

It seems like the NFL is cracking down on players gambling on games. Last season, they suspended ex-Atlanta Falcons WR Calvin Ridley for betting on games. Now, five more players were suspended by the league. This list includes Detroit Lions star wide receiver Jameson Williams, who was handed a six-game suspension, per Ian Rapoport.

Sources: NFL suspended 5 players, including #Lions WR Jameson Williams, for violations of NFL gambling policy. #Lions’ CJ Moore & Quintez Cephus, plus #Commanders' Shaka Toney, are suspended indefinitely (at least 1 year). Williams & DET’s Stanley Berryhill are suspended 6 games. pic.twitter.com/Jnmzn8iKzj — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 21, 2023

It’s worth noting that four of the five players suspended by the NFL are Detroit players. The Lions players that were given suspensions were S CJ Moore, WR Quintez Cephus, Commanders DE Shaka Toney, WR Jameson Williams, and WR Stanley Berryhill. The first three players listed (Moore, Cephus, and Toney) were handed indefinite suspensions similar to Ridley’s. Meanwhile, Williams and Berryhill were handed six-game suspensions.

It was only last offseason when another high-profile WR was suspended for violating the NFL’s gambling policy. Calvin Ridley was suspended by the league in 2022 for gambling on NFL games. The then-Falcons WR admitted to the gambling eventually in an article he wrote a year later. Ridley has since been reinstated, and is expected to suit up for the Jacksonville Jaguars next season.

As for Williams, this is an unfortunate roadblock on what is supposed to be his breakout season. Despite his delayed debut, the Lions WR showed why he was one of the top projected picks before his injury. His ability to open up the field for Amon-Ra St. Brown is a big reason why Detroit is expected to make a big jump this season.

The Lions have already cut both Moore and Cephus for this violation. We’ll see if they do the same for the other two receivers.