Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown reaches Randy Moss, Rob Gronkowski territory with incredible feat vs. Commanders

Amon-Ra St. Brown has already made notable history in just his second season with the Detroit Lions.

St. Brown entered the Lions’ Week 2 home matchup against the Washington Commanders in keen form, as he had recorded at least one receiving touchdown in his previous five games dating back to last season. In the Lions’ Week 1 defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles, St. Brown hauled in eight receptions for 64 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown.

The second-year wideout has so far been on top of his game in the home clash with the Commanders. Lions quarterback Jared Goff connected with the former USC wide receiver on a 13-yard touchdown in the first quarter and then later found him for an 11-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter of the contest.

With the touchdown catch in the first quarter, St. Brown reached quite an impressive feat in NFL history. He became the third player ever to notch a receiving touchdown in at least six straight contests at age 22 or younger, joining Randy Moss (seven games in 1998) and Rob Gronkowski (six games in 2011).

The Lions have longed for a reliable WR1 on their roster since Calvin Johnson’s call to retire following the 2015 campaign, and they may now have such a talent in St. Brown.