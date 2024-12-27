ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back with another betting prediction and pick as we conclude Week 17 of the NFL on Monday Night Football. The Detroit Lions (13-2) will take on the San Francisco 49ers (6-9) in a rematch from last year's NFC Championship game. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Lions-49ers prediction and pick.

Lions-49ers Last Game – Matchup History

The Lions and 49ers last met in Levi's Stadium in January 2024 during the NFC Championship game. The San Francisco 49ers managed to overcome a 24-7 halftime deficit to win the game 34-31. RB Christian McCaffrey totaled two touchdowns while Elijah Mitchell scored the final nail in the coffin for Detroit. The 49ers went on to lose the Super Bowl in overtime 25-22 against Kansas City.

Overall Series: 49ers lead the series 40-28-1

Here are the Lions-49ers NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Lions-49ers Odds

Detroit Lions: -3.5 (-104)

Moneyline: -178

San Francisco 49ers: +3.5 (-118)

Moneyline: +150

Over: 50.5 (-110)

Under: 50.5 (-110)

How to Watch Lions vs. 49ers

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET/ 5:15 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN

Why The Lions Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Detroit Lions most recently beat the Chicago Bears 34-17 and continue to work towards clinching the No. 1-seed in the NFC. They continue to suffer injuries on the defensive side, but their offense remains as one of the league's best and they'll be hungry to avenge their playoff loss from a year ago. They'll look to remain healthy as they could be playing for the conference crown next week when they face the Minnesota Vikings.

Expand Tweet



The Detroit Lions will have to lean on Jahmry Gibbs to continue carrying them down the field. With the loss of David Montgomery to injury, Gibbs will have to work twice as hard in creating explosive plays and getting free from defenses. Jared Goff is playing some of his best football of the year and Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams continue to give defenses problems with their mix of athleticism and down-field ability.

Why The 49ers Could Cover The Spread/Win

The 49ers fell to the Miami Dolphins 29-17 last week, but they managed to see more production out of WR Deebo Samuel, who notched just his second touchdown on the season in Miami. Injuries have been the main focal point of this team throughout the year and it's clear they won't be able to make any deep playoff runs without Christian McCaffrey healthy and running the ball. Still, they're very familiar with this Detroit team and we could see some defensive schemes to help counteract this high-powered offense.

Expand Tweet



Despite losing five of their last six games, quarterback Brock Purdy continues to play at an acceptable level and can march this team down the field if their running game finds its legs. He'll need to cut down on turnovers, however, as he's thrown an interception in four of his last six games. Playing this game on their home field will come with some advantages, but they'll have to be perfect in every aspect if they want this win against Detroit.

Final Lions-49ers Prediction & Pick

With Detroit heading to the playoffs, it'll be interesting to see how hard they play for this win given their guaranteed trip. Still, they need to win-out over Minnesota to ensure their No. 1 seed, so expect Detroit to start fast and try to get Jahmyr Gibbs going early in the running game. While the Lions defense is certainly banged up, they've managed to have players step in and make needed plays to turn possessions back to their offense.

The 49ers defense has been struggling along with the offense and they'll really need to be aggressive early to stop the Lions from marching down the field. They'll need at least one turnover during this game to remain competitive, so don't be surprised if we see Fred Warner dropping into coverage and hungry to make a play.

Nevertheless, the Lions have been crushing teams like this all season and this certainly isn't the same San Francisco squad they were beaten by in the playoffs last year. With revenge on their minds, I expect the Lions to come in and make a statement ahead of their matchup with Minnesota for what could be the NFC Regular Season title game.

Final Lions-49ers Prediction & Pick: Detroit Lions -3.5 (-104)