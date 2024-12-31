In the first quarter of Monday Night Football between the San Francisco 49ers and Detroit Lions, tempers flared between both sides with Jauan Jennings getting into an altercation with Kerby Joseph and Terrion Arnold.

Following a block from Jennings that took Arnold outside the back of the end zone, the two got into it on the grass after the play. Once Jennings got up, Joseph joined the mix, pushing the 49ers' receiver over a short wall in the back of the end zone.

After that, there was a slight scuffle, but nothing serious ensued.

The result of the play was offsetting unsportsmanlike penalties, keeping the 49ers in the red zone.

With only one of these teams set to make a playoff run following the regular season, this game has been heated to start.

Following the scrum, the 49ers scored the first touchdown, a three-yard touchdown pass from Brock Purdy to rookie receiver Ricky Pearsall.

However, it didn't take long for the Lions to answer, following up with a touchdown drive of their own, capped by a Jameson Williams touchdown rush.

And while it's clear these teams have some tension between each other, it comes as a bit of a surprise, considering how the 49ers' season has gone this year.

Sitting at 6-9 on the season, this has been a year full of disappointment from the 49ers. With that, they're still battling for a chance to play spoiler to the Lions' impressive 2024 season.

Not that doing so would grant them a hidden immunity idol or anything, but it keeps morale strong in the locker room.

No team wants to lose games. With as much competition as the NFL has, rarely will teams openly be okay with quitting on a season, especially when run by head coach Kyle Shanahan. As one of the best active coaches in the NFL now, it was clear the 49ers wouldn't quit on their season, even with all of the negativity riddled through 2024.

And, following the scrum between Jennings, Arnold, and Joseph, the fire's still burning hot within the 49ers' spirits.