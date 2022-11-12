Published November 12, 2022

By Tristin McKinstry · 2 min read

The Detroit Lions put together enough of an offensive performance against the Green Bay Packers to come away victorious. One player who contributed to that offensive effort is running back D’Andre Swift.

However, his time in the game was very limited. Swift played just 10 offensive snaps during the win last week. He had two carries for 10 yards, and three catches for 40 yards during the game.

Reasons for the limited usage likely boil down to injury concerns. Swift only recently came back from injury, and head coach Dan Campbell had expressed concern he may have come back too soon.

Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson spoke to the media recently. He revealed that Swift was rather frustrated with the situation, but he took it as a positive sign.

“I think he got pissed off a little bit,” Johnson said. “But that’s good. That’s good. That means he’s going the right direction for us.”

Another Lions coach, however, had a different message entirely. Running backs coach Duce Staley took his media opportunity to send a message to his ball carrier.

“I will say this, if he is (pissed), tell him to take that same energy, that same juice and use it on the field,” Staley said. “You tell him that.”

As the Lions have shown caution with Swift, their confidence in Jamaal Williams has grown. Confidence the former Packers running back has repaid, as his eight touchdowns rank third in the league. He is also on pace to become Detroit’s first 1000-yard rusher since Reggie Bush.

If the injury report is any indication, Swift may see an uptick in carries. The Georgia product was not given an injury designation in the team’s final injury report. We’ll see if D’Andre Swift is featured more prominently on Sunday against the Chicago Bears.