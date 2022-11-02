Following Sunday’s loss to the Miami Dolphins, the 1-6 Detroit Lions returned to practice this week. One key member of the team’s offense was not present at practice on Wednesday, according to Kyle Meinke of Mlive: running back D’Andre Swift, a player reportedly still dealing an ankle and shoulder injury. This scenario is something Meinke finds to be quite puzzling:

So D’Andre Swift went from not healthy enough to play against Dallas to practicing fully all last week, then played against Miami and came out of it “feeling better” according to Dan Campbell today — then did not practice at all. I have no idea. — kyle meinke (@kmeinke) November 2, 2022

In Swift’s first game back since Week 3, the third-year back recorded three carries for 6 yards, adding five receptions for another 27 yards through the air. Regarding Swift’s availability for Week 9, head coach Dan Campbell says that is still up in the air. “I do think he feels better now than he kind of was last week, so that’s good sign. We see him working through the week, and I think he’s going to be better. But we’ll gauge that today,” shared Campbell.

Beyond the Swift injury concerns, the Lions are slogging through another season amid a rebuild. Currently in last place of the NFC South, and in the aftermath of a trade that sent tight end TJ Hockenson to the Minnesota Vikings on Tuesday, Lions fans everywhere are assuredly disappointed. Since being hired as the head coach in 2021, Dan Campbell and the Lions hold a 4-19 record. While D’Andre Swift’s status for Sunday is unclear, the remaining healthy Lions are preparing for a home Week 9 matchup against their division rival Green Bay Packers.

Will the Swift injury prove too much for the Lions to right the ship?