By Tristin McKinstry · 2 min read

Every game the Detroit Lions play until the end of the regular season has playoff implications. But for pass rushers Romeo and Julian Okwara, the Lions Week 16 matchup has even more meaning.

The Lions will face the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, North Carolina on Christmas Eve. The Okwara brothers, who were born in Nigeria, immigrated to Charlotte in 2005.

It was in Charlotte when the two brothers fell in love with American football. They both attended Notre Dame and played their college ball there. Romeo Okwara made his way to Detroit in 2018 after being claimed on waivers. Two years later, the Lions drafted Julian.

“Obviously, it’s a big game for us,” Romeo said in a phone interview with NFL.com. “It will be cool to play in front of our family on Christmas Eve. This game has a lot on the line, so we’re looking forward to it.”

Romeo made his season debut in Week 14 following an Achilles injury suffered last season. Julian Okwara went on injured reserve the week before following an elbow injury sustained against the Buffalo Bills.

Romeo’s return in Week 14 was quiet, but he came alive in Week 15. He recorded two sacks, including one on the final drive, as the Lions took down the New York Jets 20-17.

The Lions enter this game against Carolina with a 7-7 record. The Lions can clinch a playoff spot next week but will need to beat the Panthers and have other results go their way as well.

“Guys are locked in. In other years, you would go around the locker room and people would start talking about their offseason plans. We haven’t heard a peep about that,” Julian said of the Lions locker room.

“We have a lot of rookies and second-year guys making huge plays. Even veterans who’ve been here before my time, they’re starting to see that hard work pay off.”