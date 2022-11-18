Published November 18, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

After the NFL officially moved the Buffalo Bills-versus-Cleveland Browns Week 11 game to Ford Field, the Detroit Lions have just one request for Bills Mafia: Don’t break the tables!

On Thursday, the league decided to change the venue of the game since there is a massive snowstorm in Western New York. Snow is expected to accumulate in Buffalo and Highmark Stadium where the game was supposed to be played, and while such conditions aren’t anything new to the players, there is clear danger for not only for the athletes but also for the fans traveling to watch the contest.

It isn’t also the first time it would happen to the Bills, since they were also forced to play a home game in Detroit back in 2014 due to inclement weather conditions.

In a rather funny twist, though, the Lions wanted to ensure that Bills Mafia won’t go overboard in their trip to Detroit. Replying to the Bills’ announcement about the game’s transfer to ford Field, the team said, “Important numbers are by the phone, lock up when you leave and please don’t break the tables.”

Fans who knows Buffalo fans are probably chuckling right now. After all, they can’t blame Detroit for issuing the reminder since the Bills faithful have this tradition of breaking tables to celebrate. It’s part of their fandom and culture–a trait that makes them who they are. The problem is they won’t really be at home in this Week 11 home game.

Hopefully, Bills Mafia don’t bring the storm to Ford Field.