Published November 17, 2022

By Kendall Capps · 2 min read

The Buffalo Bills Week 11 game against the Cleveland Browns has officially been moved from western New York to Ford Field in Detroit Sunday, according to Cleveland Plain Dealer reporter Mary Kay Cabot.

#Browns#Bills game has been moved to Detroit, league source tells https://t.co/o11vJSOExu — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) November 17, 2022

There is a massive snowstorm barreling down on Buffalo, creating concerns for fans and player safety, prompting the decision from the NFL to move the game. After the news was made official, the Bills posted to social media an explanation for the league’s decision.

“Due to public safety concerns and out of an abundance of caution in light of the ongoing weather emergency in western New York, Sunday’s game against the Browns will be moved to Ford Field in Detroit.”

There is expected to be anywhere from two to six feet of snow over the next few days. Players are not averse to playing in inclement weather. But when it is so bad that it potentially puts the safety of fans at risk, decisions need to be made. This is not the first time this has happened to the Bills either.

Back in 2014, a Bills vs. New York Jets game was moved to Detroit because of similar circumstances. But this time, it made even more sense. Buffalo can stay in Michigan as they will play four days later Thanksgiving morning against the Detroit Lions.

The fact that this game is being moved to Detroit could actually help the Bills. Typically when playing in inclement weather, the team that runs the ball more effectively wins the game. The Browns are arguably the best rushing team in the NFL, led by Nick Chubb. Meanwhile, the Bills rank near the bottom in rushing.

The game will be now be indoors on turf, something that should favor Buffalo.