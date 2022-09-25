Lions’ unreal feat that even the 2007 Patriots, 2013 Broncos did not achieve

The Detroit Lions are having their way on offense over the early stages of the 2022 season.

The Lions entered their Week 3 road matchup against the Minnesota Vikings as one of the more efficient offenses in all of the NFL. They ranked in the top five in numerous offensive stats, including total yards per game (405.5).

Detroit also logged a touchdown in each of its opening eight quarters of the season, and it extended this streak in Week 3. The NFC North side pushed this streak to 11 straight quarters with a touchdown in the season after running back Jamaal Williams scored a 13-yard touchdown in the third quarter.

With Williams’ rushing score, the Lions shattered the record for the most consecutive quarters with a touchdown to begin a season in NFL history.

By scoring a TD in each of the first 3 quarters today, the @Lions have opened the 2022 season with a TD in all 11 quarters played. This establishes a new @NFL record for the most consecutive quarters with a TD scored to begin a season in League history.#OnePride pic.twitter.com/RaBNmeaKOT — Detroit Lions PR (@LionsPR) September 25, 2022

This sure is quite an impressive feat considering that the 2007 New England Patriots and 2013 Denver Broncos did not open up their respective dominant campaigns with such a streak. The Patriots scored a touchdown in their first eight quarters in 2007, while the Broncos did not reach the end zone in the opening quarter of their regular season opener against the Baltimore Ravens in 2013, although quarterback Peyton Manning still managed to finish with a record-tying seven touchdown passes in the contest.

In the big picture, the Lions sure needed this promising start to the year.