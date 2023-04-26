Franz has been writing about esports and video games for a decade and has been with ClutchPoints since 2020. He also has a background in esports events project management. On his free time, he also makes video game and pop culture-related content as Neutral Gaming.

The cult classic JRPG Live A Live will finally get a Western release this year on the Nintendo Switch. Here is when the Live A Live Release Date is going to be for the Nintendo Switch, PC, and the PlayStation.

Live A Live Release Date: July 22, 2022

Live A Live is coming out on the Nintendo Switch on July 22, 2022. The game will also be coming out later on PC through Steam and on PlayStation consoles on April 27, 2023.

Cult classic Live A Live is a great game but was a commercial failure, and therefore never had a Western release. Now, Square Enix has decided to bring back this game with a 2D HD remake.

The JRPG was the first game directed by Takahashi Tokita, and the game’s score was composed by Yoko Shimomura. If the names don’t sound familiar to you, then probably the other games they worked on after Live A Live would ring a bell: Final Fantasy IV, Chrono Trigger, Parasite Eve, Kingdom Hearts, and Xenoblade Chronicles. Indeed, all of the games we’ve just listed trace their lineage back to this game, which was released almost thirty years ago.

Now, Western fans will be able to experience this epic saga. If you’re a fan of either Octopath Traveler or Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure, then you’d have fun with this game’s plot. Just like Octopath Traveler, Live A Live has multiple scenarios that players can complete in any order. There are seven scenarios each with its own historic era and cast of characters. While the gameplay remains the same across the different scenarios, the game focuses on different aspects depending on the scenario currently being played. After completing all available scenarios, an eighth scenario set in Medieval times becomes unlocked, which then leads to a concluding scenario that ties in together all seven previous scenarios.

As for its parallels with Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure, Live A Live features a recurring villain that transcends time, and the villain goes by different names – all with a variation of Odio – just like how Dio torments generations of the Jojo family.

Overall a splendid title whose grasp never reached the West, Live A Live is finally coming to the West for the first time on the Nintendo Switch. The updated graphics is a welcome change, too, and knowing that the game is a completely new game release instead of an NSO Expansion Pack inclusion like Earthbound was is a big plus for us.

Finally, we’ve just learned that the Live A Live special edition in Japan is being sold by the Square Enix store, now open as a pre-order. The Japanese fans are getting way more than the Westerners who are just learning about this game – the remake will be arriving with some goodies, which includes a cool board game that is based on the JRPG itself. Pretty cool.

If you’re not too sure if you want to play the game, it’s got a demo available on the Nintendo eShop, which allows you to sample a few chapters, giving you a great taste of what kind of game Live A Live is.

And that’s it about Live A Live, which is now out not only on the Nintendo Switch but also on PC and on the PS4 and the PS5. For more gaming news and features, stick with ClutchPoints Gaming.