Liverpool are reportedly close to signing Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, with the player expected to make a decision about his future soon.

The 24-year-old has been linked with a move to Anfield for some time already, and it is now believed that a deal is close to being agreed. Personal terms are almost agreed, and Liverpool are pushing to get the deal done as quickly as possible, per reporter Fabrizio Romano.

Sources expect Alexis Mac Allister to clarify his future by the end of next week with move considered ‘imminent’. 🚨🇦🇷#BHAFC Liverpool are pushing to get deal done as personal terms are almost agreed — final details have to be clarified asap in order to avoid surprises. #LFC pic.twitter.com/1ysqVcqT1M — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 29, 2023

Mac Allister is a versatile midfielder who can play in a number of positions, and it would make him a valuable addition to Jurgen Klopp’s squad. He is known for his creativity and his ability to score goals, and he would add another dimension to Liverpool’s attack. Being only 24 years old, he also brings youth to the squad while also holding his ground with experience as a five-year pro. This season, he has played 35 matches, making 10 goals and two assists. He also recently won with Lionel Messi in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar as part of the Argentina national team.

If the deal goes through, it would be a major coup for Liverpool. Alexis Mac Allister has what it takes to be a potential star at Anfield.

Mac Allister is currently valued at €25 million to €41 million (roughly $26 million to $43 million). Liverpool may be willing to offer him a five-year contract despite currently being under contract until 2025. He’s keen to play Champions League football, and Liverpool just might be able to offer him such opportunity. On the other hand, Brighton may be reluctant to sell Mac Allister, but they may be willing to do so at the right price.

It remains to be seen whether the deal will go through, but it is certainly an exciting possibility for Liverpool fans.