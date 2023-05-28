Liverpool came away with a 4-4 draw result against Southampton on Premier League matchday 38 to cap off its 2022-2023 season.

Liverpool did not have anything to play for on the day. The Reds had already clinched fifth place in the Premier League standings and a spot in next season’s UEFA Europa League group stage. Still, Liverpool showed plenty of fight throughout the contest, and it secured the draw after back-to-back goals from Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota in the second half leveled the score at 4-4.

Liverpool had quite a roller-coaster campaign this season. Jurgen Klopp’s squad never held a top-four standing in the Premier League table, and it failed to advance to the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League and FA Cup competitions.

After a season in which Liverpool dealt with a multitude of injuries, Klopp sees that his squad simply needed a “bit of luck.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“We all need a bit of luck,” Klopp said during a post-match press conference following Liverpool’s fixture against Southampton. “Today we could see the influence of Diogo Jota; not available for most of the season. Luis Diaz, not available for most of the season. Cody Gakpo, only came in the winter. Bobby Firmino, not available for big parts of the season. Darwin Nunez [is] completely new.

“All of a sudden we have to be a dominant team, teams are waiting for us when we arrive there, we couldn’t sort it as good as we wanted. That’s how it started. From that moment on we never calmed it down in the right way to be early enough, let me say it like this, because if we would have started this serious now four [or] five weeks earlier, we still could have qualified for the Champions League. … So, we know the reasons why it happened. We expect from ourselves to solve it quicker, but we work with human beings and sometimes it takes a bit longer.”

As Klopp touched on, multiple Liverpool players suffered nagging injuries during the campaign, including Jota, who dealt with calf and hamstring ailments.

In the big picture, a crucial summer transfer window sure awaits Liverpool.