Lionel Messi couldn’t contain his emotions after finally winning the only silverware missing from his trophy cabinet: the FIFA World Cup.

On Sunday La Pulga led Argentina to a thrilling win against Kylian Mbappe and France in a game that some thought they lost. The Argentines went up 2-0 in the first half after a pair of goals from Messi and Angel Di Maria. However, back-to-back goals in a span of one minute from Mbappe allowed the Frenchman to force extra time.

Messi scored once again for Argentina in the extended period, but Mbappe completed his hat-trick to force the contest to a penalty shootout. Fortunately, as the rest of Argentina’s forwards stepped up in front of the goal, so was goalkeeper Emi Martinez as he saved a shot from Kingsley Coman to give them the advantage and eventually the win.

On Instagram, Messi was beyond thankful as he reflected on everything he went through to win the World Cup. Of course he’s ecstatic, but he didn’t hide the fact how hard it is to get to the promised land and take it all.

“CHAMPIONS OF THE WORLD!!!!!!!” Messi wrote along a series of photos from their incredible World Cup win. So many times I dreamed it, so much I wanted it that I still don’t fall, I can’t believe it……

“Thank you so much to my family, to all who support me and also to all who believed in us. We prove once again that Argentinians, when we fight together and united, we are able to achieve what we aim. The merit is of this group, which is above individuals, is the strength of all fighting for the same dream that was also the one of all Argentinians… We did it!!! LET’S GO ARGENTINA DAMN!!!!!”

Many have criticized Lionel Messi before for his consistent failure to lead Argentina to international success. Despite his brilliance in Barcelona, he just couldn’t do the same thing for La Albiceleste.

Now, Messi have erased all those doubts with the win. He can now call himself a World Cup champion.