Liverpool star Alexis Mac Allister didn't mince words when expressing his discontent with the referee's decision following a dramatic 1-1 draw against Manchester City, reported by GOAL. The midfielder was adamant that Liverpool deserved a penalty after Jeremy Doku's high boot made contact with him in the chest in their Premier League clash.
Clearly upset, Mac Allister defended his claim, stating, “I think it’s a clear penalty. I cannot say much more. I think the ref did a very good job throughout the game, but I think he made a mistake in the last decision.”
Referee Michael Oliver found himself under scrutiny from fans, accused of bias towards Manchester City, a sentiment echoed by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, who asserted that it was a “100 per cent penalty.” The contentious decision added fuel to an already intense match that saw John Stones give City the lead in the 23rd minute, only for Alexis Mac Allister to bring Liverpool back into the game with a well-converted penalty in the 50th minute.
The draw leaves both teams with plenty to discuss and dissect in the aftermath. While Liverpool focuses on their upcoming Europa League clash against Sparta Praha in the round of 16 on Thursday, Manchester City gears up for an FA Cup quarter-final clash against Newcastle United on Saturday. The fallout from the disputed penalty call ensures that debates and discussions will linger, making the next fixtures for both teams eagerly anticipated by fans eager to see how these top-tier clubs will fare in their respective competitions.