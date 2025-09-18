Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi has been consistently linked with a move away from the club as he prepares for Argentina’s World Cup defence next year. The 2026 World Cup is set to be hosted across the USA, Canada, and Mexico, with Messi previously linked to a more competitive league.

However, the 8-time Ballon d’Or winner is now embroiled in negotiations with Inter Miami over a new multi-year contract. Sources told ESPN recently that only a final few details are left to be negotiated, and the deal is set to be finalized soon.

Since arriving at Inter Miami in July 2023, the Argentine great has scored 41 times and assisted 22 more goals in 46 overall appearances across three seasons in the MLS. In 2025, he has 28 goals and 14 assists in 36 appearances across all competitions.

After starring for Argentina at the 2022 World Cup, Messi signed a three-year deal with Miami that runs until the end of the current campaign. It features an annual salary of over $20 million and also includes equity, taking the overall value of the contract to around $120-150 million.

Article Continues Below

Following Argentina’s home game against Venezuela last month, Messi had given an emotional speech referencing retirement. He claimed that he had not yet made a decision on playing in the upcoming World Cup, and was focused on taking things “day-by-day.”

“I'm trying to feel good and, above all, being honest with myself. When I feel good, I enjoy it, but when I don't, honestly, I don't have a good time, so I prefer not to be there if I don't feel good,” he had said as per SportsBible.

Once the negotiations between Inter Miami and the player are finalized, the contract will be sent to the MLS for final approval. Jorge Mas had only recently told ESPN that Miami is committed to doing everything in its power to ensure Messi signs a renewal and retires in the MLS.

That resolve appears to be very close to paying off.