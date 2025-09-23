The United States women's national soccer team hasn't been around for all that long, but their impact on not only their respective sport but women's sports as a whole cannot be understated. The USWNT has become so popular largely because they've been so successful. The team is entering a new era, though, so check out the gallery to see the best USWNT moments in World Cup and Olympic Games history.

5. Abby Wambach's header against Brazil

With 184 career goals, Abby Wambach has by far the most scores in USWNT history. Her most iconic goal came in the 2011 Women's World Cup quarterfinals match against Brazil. In the 122nd minute, Wambach hit a header off a Megan Rapinoe assist that would even the score and send the match to a shootout.

Team USA went on to win the game and make a run all the way to the championship match, although they'd eventually lose to Japan in the final. No soccer fan will ever forget Wambach's iconic goal, though. Wambach's best skill might have been her ability to score with her head, but this shot stood above the rest.

4. Solo's save heard 'round the world

Hope Solo was responsible for the “save heard 'round the world.” In the gold-medal match of the 2012 Olympics, the Team USA goalie had a diving save against a shot from Japan's Mana Iwabuchi that preserved a 2-1 lead. It was just one of many miraculous saves from the best goalkeeper in Team USA history, but this one was particularly impressive and came with extraordinary implications.

3. Carli Lloyd's half-field shot

Carli Lloyd always showed up with a big play when it mattered most. Perhaps both the most iconic play and the most impressive play in USWNT history was a product of Lloyd's brilliance. Lloyd, who was one of the best USWNT players ever, hit game-winning goals in both the 2008 and 2012 Olympic Games.

Neither of those legendary moments made the cut here among the best USWNT moments ever, though. Instead, Lloyd's half-field goal in the 2015 World Cup deserves the spotlight. Lloyd needed perfect precision to get the 50-yard shot over the head of Japan's goalkeeper. To make matters even better, the goal gave Lloyd a hat trick for the game.

2. USWNT wins their first Olympic gold medal

The USWNT has been a powerhouse throughout the entirety of their existence, but they particularly had a lot of success in the '90s. During that era, they dominated the competition and popularized women's soccer in the process. One highlight was the 1996 Olympic Games.

Not only was this tournament played on home turf in Atlanta, but it was actually the debut of women's soccer in Olympic competition. Team USA won the gold medal in front of a record-breaking 76,000 fans. This was their first of five Olympic gold-medaling performances.

1. USWNT wins the first-ever Women's World Cup

The one thing better than an Olympic gold medal in the world of soccer is a World Cup championship. The first official FIFA Women's World Cup was held in 1991, and Team USA immediately proved that they'd be a force to be reckoned with for years to come. The team won their first of four World Cup championships the first year the tournament was ever held.

The team was led by Mia Hamm, April Heinrichs, and Michelle Akers, the latter of whom hit the game-winning goal against Norway with just two minutes to play.