Barcelona and Spain midfielder Aitana Bonmati lifted the 2025 Ballon d’Or Feminin, making history as the first woman ever to claim the award three times. The 27-year-old, who also won in 2023 and 2024, joined a rare group of players, Michel Platini (1983–85) and Lionel Messi (2009–12), as only the third footballer overall to secure the prize in three successive seasons.

The award ceremony, held at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris on September 22, was historic for Barcelona. Club legend Andres Iniesta presented Bonmati with the trophy.

Bonmati, speaking from the stage, said:

“My third time in a row here, and I still can't believe it. Incredible. Thank you to France Football for this, for the third time – it really could have gone to anyone.

“If it was possible to share it I would, because I think it has been a year with an exceptionally high level, above all among my teammates, who had a great year.

“Also, to receive it from the hands of Andres Iniesta, one of my idols since I was little, alongside Xavi. I learned my football from them – to this day, I thank them for all that they have taught me. Thank you to them for everything that they have done in football.

“I owe Barcelona everything – this is the club of my life. I hope to represent this badge for many more years.”

Bonmati’s latest success ensures the Ballon d’Or remains at Barcelona for a fifth consecutive year, building on Alexia Putellas’s back-to-back wins in 2021 and 2022. Of the seven editions of the women’s award since its creation in 2018, five have now been won by Barcelona players. In the last five years alone, the club has produced nine podium finishes, a dominance unmatched in the women’s game.

The midfielder’s achievements in the 2024–25 campaign were the backbone of Barcelona’s success. She played a crucial role in clinching a domestic treble, winning Liga F, Copa de la Reina, and the Supercopa, while contributing 15 goals and 12 assists in 44 appearances. Barcelona also reached their fifth consecutive Women’s Champions League final, though they were beaten 1-0 by Arsenal in Lisbon.

On the international stage, Bonmati guided Spain to the UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 final, where they narrowly lost to England on penalties. Still, she was named Player of the Tournament, thanks in part to her decisive semifinal strike against Germany, a long-range effort that eliminated the two-time champions.

Her journey to the Euros was remarkable in itself. Bonmati prepared for the competition while being treated for viral meningitis in the hospital, yet fought back to reclaim her place in the starting XI by the knockout rounds.

French and Paris Saint-Germain forward Ousmane Dembele won the 2025 Men's Ballon d'Or while FC Barcelona's young star Lamine Yamal finished second. This year's Ballon d’Or Feminin podium was dominated by Spain internationals. Bonmati finished ahead of her former teammate Mariona Caldentey, who came second after inspiring Arsenal to their first Women’s Champions League title in 18 years, while England’s Alessia Russo was third. Spain’s Alexia Putellas placed fourth, making sure Barcelona had multiple representatives in the top ranks.