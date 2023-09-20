Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, who recently returned from international duty with the Argentinian national team, has shared insights into what makes Lionel Messi truly special, reported by GOAL. Mac Allister, who had the privilege of playing alongside Messi, highlighted the small “details” that set the football legend apart.

Speaking to La Nacion, Mac Allister explained, “There are many of us kids, a generation that grew up watching him play. I think that's a bit of the key: admiration from the outside and then, once you're close, it's admiration for who he is as a person, for the tranquility he transmits, for the small details he has as a leader.”

Mac Allister went on to illustrate Messi's commitment and leadership qualities by recounting an incident. “For example, being a world champion, knowing that perhaps he could not play in Bolivia, he traveled to the heights when he had his son's birthday, and he was with us. It's not something minor; these are details that make him even more significant.”

The Liverpool star emphasized the significance of Messi's support for the national team and the joy it brings to his teammates. “Maybe people aren't very interested, I don't know, but for us, it's the most important thing that he wants to support us. I don't like to talk a lot about the past, but it has been seen that Leo suffered a lot when it wasn't his turn to win, so that he can win with us today is an incredible joy.”

Alexis Mac Allister played a crucial role in Argentina's success at the World Cup in Qatar last December, contributing with a goal and an assist during the tournament. Lionel Messi, who has since returned to Inter Miami, continues to be a source of inspiration and admiration for his fellow countrymen, both on and off the pitch.