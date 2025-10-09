Need to get more XP in EA Sports FC 26 Ultimate Team to unlock all rewards for the season? We created a guide on all the best and different ways you can earn XP in Ultimate Team and improve your squad. Overall, each season offers tons of content that players can earn for free, so long as they earn the XP to unlock it. Without further ado, we'll show you how to get XP in Ultimate Team.

How Do You Get XP in EA Sports FC 26 Ultimate Team?

Overall, players have multiple ways of earning XP in EA Sports FC 26 Ultimate Team:

Complete Challenges: Daily Weekly Clubs Manager Career Player Career UT Seasonal

Play modes like Skill Rush

Firstly, players can complete various types of objectives.

Thankfully, FC 26 offers new daily and weekly objectives. The payout for daily objectives are pretty small, but they add up. Meanwhile, Weekly objectives can give you much more for a bit more work. We recommend trying to complete all daily and weekly objectives at the bare minimum to help ensure you're getting enough each season. Not only do you receive objectives, but so do certain players within the game. These challenges are only for specific players, and offer XP upon completion.

Additionally, FC 26 offers Milestone objectives, which do take longer to complete. Therefore, it's better to just play the game and over time you should unlock some of them. Feel free to look at them so you know which goals you should be completing over time.

But that's not all. This year, FC 26 features even more challenges across modes like Manager Career, Player Career, and Clubs. Many challenges here offer what you need to progress through your XP track and earn all rewards for the season.

Article Continues Below

There's also Seasonal Challenges, as well as UT challenges. Overall, there's no shortage of things to do as you try to finish the Season XP track. Make sure to navigate through each mode and look around to see what challenges are available

Rush Mode matches are very short, which makes them great if you're looking to earn quick XP. They offer decent XP payouts for playing, so feel free to grind this mode if you just want to spam XP gains. It's short duration and XP payout make it one of the best ways to earn level up your pass. So definitely check out Rush mode, especially if you're new to FC.

And that's how you can earn XP in FC 26. Of course, you can also just play your favorite FUT modes over and over to earn XP. But it's nice to keep these other methods in mind to earn XP faster.

With so many ways to earn XP, I recommend beginning with the easiest challenges first. It's like doing homework or a test. Take out the easy problems before tackling the hard ones. Therefore, play modes that you enjoy while working towards your challenges.

Overall, that's everything you need to know about how to get XP in EA Sports FC 26 Ultimate Team. We wish you the best of luck in earning XP fast to earn seasonal rewards and upgrade your team. If you're looking for other guides, check out our list of the top best PlayStyles you can use in-game. Have fun out there on the pitch as you grind for rewards!

