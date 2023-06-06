Liverpool FC is actively pursuing a new midfielder for their squad, and their sights are set on Barcelona outcast Franck Kessie, reported by mirror. With the Reds looking to bolster their options in the middle of the park, Kessie could become their first summer signing in a big-money move.

The Ivorian midfielder has struggled to secure regular playing time at Barcelona this season and may be allowed to leave the Camp Nou as the club aims to balance their books. Kessie started only nine LaLiga matches throughout the campaign and played the full 90 minutes just once during Barca's title-winning campaign.

According to Sport, Liverpool is prepared to offer £30 million to lure Kessie away from Barcelona, nearly a year after he joined the Catalan giants on a four-year contract. While his impact at Barca has been underwhelming, Kessie showcased his talent during his time at AC Milan before making the move to Spain.

Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool's manager, hopes to unlock Kessie's full potential and provide the team with the much-needed strength and physical presence in midfield. The departures of James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Naby Keita, whose contracts have ended, have left the Reds short in that position, prompting Klopp to take action in the transfer market.

Kessie, known for his box-to-box style of play and goal-scoring ability, found the back of the net 19 times in 68 Serie A appearances during his final two seasons at AC Milan. However, Liverpool's pursuit of midfield reinforcements doesn't end with Kessie. The club has already reached an agreement with Brighton for the transfer of Argentine star Alexis Mac Allister. The Reds are nearing a complete deal and hope to finalize the move for a fee below £60 million this week.

As Liverpool looks to strengthen their squad ahead of the new season, securing the services of both Kessie and Mac Allister would significantly enhance their midfield options. Fans eagerly await official confirmation of these transfers and the impact these players will have at Anfield.