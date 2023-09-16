Liverpool forward Diogo Jota has stirred up football conversations with his recent revelation regarding his dream signing for the club. While many might assume that his top pick would be the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo, Jota has surprisingly chosen Manchester City's Bernardo Silva instead.

Silva, fresh off a remarkable season with Manchester City, where he played a pivotal role in their Treble-winning campaign, has been hailed as one of the Premier League's finest talents. Known for his exquisite ball control and relentless work ethic, Silva has not only shone at the club level but has also become an integral part of the Portuguese national team.

Despite Ronaldo's status as one of the greatest Portuguese players in history, Jota's preference for Silva highlights the changing dynamics within the national team. At 38 years old, Ronaldo's influence on the international stage is gradually diminishing, while younger talents like Silva continue to rise.

Jota, currently plying his trade with Liverpool, was asked about his dream signing among his Portugal teammates. Without hesitation, he responded, “Bernardo. For me, he's probably one of the most intelligent football guys I've ever known, and the way he can hide the ball from opponents is special.”

While Liverpool fans might dream of seeing Silva in their squad, he remains a crucial part of Manchester City's plans, thriving under the guidance of manager Pep Guardiola. Silva recently committed his future to City by signing a three-year contract extension, extending his stay with the reigning European champions until 2026.

Jota's choice does not diminish his admiration for Ronaldo, whom he has long considered an idol. The Liverpool forward has always looked up to Ronaldo as an example to follow and cherished the opportunity to share a dressing room with him. In the world of football, preferences and dynamics may shift, but the respect and admiration for legendary figures like Cristiano Ronaldo remain unwavering.