Fabinho is all but confirmed as a new Al Ittihad player. The Brazilian midfielder spent five years at Liverpool, winning the Champions League and the Premier League, before securing his move to Saudi Arabia this summer.

According to the reports from Fabrizio Romano, Fabinho has completed his medical to become the new Al Ittihad player. Liverpool and Al Ittihad have still not signed the documents despite having a verbal agreement. With medicals approved, both parties will put pen to paper on the documentation. Fabinho will sign a three-year deal with the Saudi Pro League club.

The news of Fabinho going to Saudia Arabia came at the beginning of this month when he was dropped from Liverpool's pre-season tour. However, the negotiations between the Reds and Al Ittihad were stalled initially due to the payment structure. Now, it is expected that Fabinho's £40m move to Al Ittihad will finally go through as the player has completed his medical.

Liverpool have announced Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister as the new midfield faces. They have also convinced Thiago Alcantara to stay for at least one more season. However, the departures of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho to Saudia Arabia have left a huge hole in their midfield. It shouldn't be ignored that the Reds had announced three more midfield departures at the start of the window (James Milner, Alex Oxlade Chamberlain, and Naby Keita).

With Fabinho leaving Liverpool, the Reds can finally proceed with talks to sign Southampton's Romeo Lavia. Southampton rejected a £37m offer from the Reds for the teenager, but the Merseyside-based club will return with a bigger offer.