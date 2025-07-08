Colorado football landed a gift recruit from the alma mater of Deion Sanders. Bolstering the offense in the process through the trenches.

Former Florida State tackle commit Xavier Payne has pivoted to Boulder. He confirmed his decision to flip to Colorado per Hayes Fawcett of On3/Rivals Monday. The 6-foot-7, 325-pound tackle even said “SKO BUFFS” in joining the former Seminoles star's team.

Payne adds more Florida representation in the mountain region. He hails out of Orlando and was courted by the likes of Miami, Florida even local university Central Florida. The 2026 tackle stars for Edison High in Miami.

Longtime offensive line coach Herb Hand was once his primary recruiter to FSU. Payne decommitted on June 22 before choosing CU.

He becomes a key recruiting win for “Coach Prime.” Especially during what's become a quiet college football recruiting period in Boulder.

How Colorado 2026 recruiting class is shaping up

The now third-year Buffaloes head coach has multiple talented players to replace. Not just his son and former starting quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter landed at No. 2 overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Even star wideout Jimmy Horn is off to the league, with the Carolina Panthers taking him in the sixth round.

Yet CU is fielding underwhelming results recruiting wise. Colorado currently ranks 16th out of 16 Big 12 schools for the '26 recruiting cycle per 247Sports. The Buffs are also a lowly 97th in the '26 recruiting rankings. Why the low number?

The Buffs only have six verbal commits for this current cycle. Preston Ashley is the lone four-star pledge to Sanders and the Buffaloes. The safety chose CU on June 24. Sanders and the Buffs even edged Florida State in landing Ashley.

Colorado did secure a major junior college recruiting commit in the spring. Domata Peko Jr. of Ventura College verbally chose the Buffaloes in April. He's the son of Buffaloes defensive line coach and former NFL defensive tackle Domata Peko. The younger Peko is the No. 2 overall prospect in the California JUCO scene.

Perhaps Payne's decision will swing the tide for the '26 recruiting class. Yet Sanders and Colorado have left their imprint on the college football transfer portal more. The 2025 class reeled in 33 portal additions, handing them the nation's 19th ranked class there.