Liverpool have restarted talks with Al Ittihad for a potential sale of Fabinho. Both parties have renewed optimism that this transfer will be completed on the financial matters. The Brazilian midfielder is set to put an end to his five-year tenure at Anfield.

According to the reports from Paul Joyce, Fabinho's £40m move to Al Ittihad will finally proceed after the transfer was halted due to payment issues. The former AS Monaco man was removed from Liverpool's pre-season tour because he was subject to leaving the club. Now, the talks have restarted, and both parties are discussing the move again. Alongside the Fabinho deal, Liverpool are also discussing the deal with Southampton's Romeo Lavia. The Merseyside club have reportedly lodged a bid of £34m plus £4m add-ons, but Southampton are looking for an improved deal.

Alongside Fabinho, Liverpool have also wrapped up the deal for Jordan Henderson to move to Saudi Arabia. The midfielder shared an emotional message for the Liverpool fans from the Anfield dressing room. Alongside the captain, the Reds have also confirmed the departures of Alex Oxlade Chamberlain, Naby Keita, and James Milner this summer. With Fabinho gone, we will see an entirely new midfield setup by Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds had invested in two strikers in the previous two windows, i.e., Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez. As Liverpool had a disappointing campaign last season, they were losing the midfield battle constantly. Klopp has seen Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai come through the doors. With Fabinho gone, the hunt for a new No.6 will begin.