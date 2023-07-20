Liverpool are still negotiating for a potential departure of Jordan Henderson to Saudia Arabia, but Fabinho is set to complete his move to the Middle East. The Brazilian hasn’t traveled with the Liverpool squad on their pre-season tour.

According to the reports from Fabrizio Romano, Henderson was named in the pre-season tour, but Fabinho was left. Liverpool received a £40m offer from Al-Ittihad on Friday night. Although the negotiations are taking place, Liverpool expect the deal to be closed quickly. It will eventually end Fabinho’s five-year tenure at Anfield.

Liverpool have started identifying replacements for the Brazilian midfielder, and according to Liverpool Echo, some notable names are on the list. Firstly, there is 19-year-old Romeo Lavia from Southampton. He can be a long-term replacement for Fabinho. Moreover, Liverpool have had successful signings from Southampton in the past with Virgil Van Dijk and Adam Lallana, respectively.

Potential replacements for Fabinho

Additionally, 28-year-old Joao Palhinha from Fulham is also possible for Liverpool. The Londoners have already rejected a £45m bid from West Ham United for the signature of the Portugal International. The Hammers are also in for multiple midfielders in the market after a record-breaking sale of Declan Rice to Arsenal. Chieck Doucoure from Crystal Palace is also on the list. The Mali International arrived at Selhurst Park in a £21m deal last summer and became an instant hit at the club.

Liverpool have already signed Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai to strengthen their midfield options this summer. Moreover, they have confirmed the departures of James Milner, Alex Oxlade Chamberlain, and Naby Keita. With Fabinho joining the departure list, there could be further additions to the squad for Jurgen Klopp.