The potential move of Jordan Henderson to Saudi Arabia's Pro League would be a significant blow for Liverpool as they approach the crucial 2023-24 season, reported by goal.com. Following the recent high-profile transfers of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Roberto Firmino, and N'Golo Kante to Saudi Arabia, Henderson has emerged as the latest player to attract interest from a Saudi Arabian club.

It appears that negotiations between the two parties are progressing, with Henderson expressing his desire to leave the club to manager Jurgen Klopp. Liverpool has reportedly set a price tag of £20 million ($26 million) for the midfielder, and the deal could be finalized by the weekend.

However, the potential departure of Henderson is not necessarily a cause for celebration among Liverpool supporters. Despite being 33 years old and nearing the end of his career, Henderson remains a vital player for Klopp's side. While he may eventually lose his place in the starting lineup to the likes of Alexis Mac Allister or Dominik Szoboszlai, who are younger and arguably more talented, it is the intangible qualities that Henderson brings that make him irreplaceable.

Liverpool would receive a significant sum for Henderson's transfer, which could be used to strengthen the midfield with the addition of promising young talents such as Romeo Lavia or Moises Caicedo. However, the experience and leadership that Henderson provides cannot be easily replaced. Captains with years of experience and a deep understanding of the club's values are not easily found.

While some may find it absurd that an aging midfielder would command such high wages in the Pro League, Liverpool recognizes the importance of Jordan Henderson's presence in the team. Losing him would leave a significant void in the fabric of Klopp's side. Therefore, it is crucial for Liverpool that Henderson decides to stay and continue playing a crucial role in their pursuit of success in the upcoming season.