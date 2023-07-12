Al-Nassr, the Saudi club of Cristiano Ronaldo, has been dealt a major blow during the summer transfer window, reported by goal.com. The club has been banned from registering any new players after a long-standing dispute involving former Leicester striker Ahmed Musa.

According to reports, Al-Nassr failed to pay a £390,000 ($519,000) add-on fee to Leicester for Musa's transfer back in 2018. The Nigerian striker went on to win the league with the Saudi club but was released in 2020. FIFA has now ruled that the club has failed to pay the outstanding fee and has barred them from registering any new players until the payment is made.

FIFA's ruling warned that the ban could last for three consecutive transfer windows. However, it is now being reported that the Public Investment Fund (PIF), which owns the club, is ready to pay the fee in order to lift the ban.

This ban has come as a major blow to Al-Nassr, who have already signed the likes of Marcelo Brozovic from Inter Milan in their most headline-grabbing deal of the window. Cristiano Ronaldo had also joined Al-Nassr in January and has already scored 14 goals in his first 16 league appearances for the club.

Al-Nassr's inability to bring in new players this summer may hinder their efforts to challenge for the league title, with Saudi clubs embarking on a spending spree this summer.

Despite being suspended for new registrations, the club continues to train as usual and continues to prepare for the coming season. With the PIF ready to pay the fees, Al-Nassr hopes to have the ban lifted soon, so that they can register new players and strengthen their squad ahead of the upcoming campaign.