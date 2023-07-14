Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed a quirky nickname for summer signing Alexis Mac Allister, dubbing the Argentine midfielder ‘Gary' in reference to former Reds star Gary McAllister, reported by goal.com. Alexis Mac Allister joined Liverpool from Brighton in a £35 million ($44m) deal, along with the arrival of Dominik Szoboszlai.

In an interview, Klopp explained his choice of nickname, saying, “I was immediately thinking about nicknames and I thought it would be a great nickname for Alexis… Gary [McAllister]! He plays pretty good football, obviously, the same as [Dominik Szoboszlai].”

Klopp expressed his satisfaction with the performances of his new midfield signings in training, stating, “I was pretty clear in the moment we signed them, the public reception was pretty good, internally it was outstanding, the boys know about football, so they were immediately like, ‘Oh my God…' so that’s really good. Now they are here and didn’t take long, let me say, to impress on the pitch as well, so that’s good.”

The nickname ‘Gary' pays tribute to McAllister, who played for Liverpool from 2000 to 2002. During his time at Anfield, McAllister achieved success, winning three trophies in his first season.

Liverpool's midfield is currently facing potential changes, with Fabinho and Jordan Henderson contemplating moves to the Saudi Pro League. If they depart, Mac Allister and Szoboslai may be joined by additional new signings in the midfield.

As Liverpool continues its pre-season preparations, Jurgen Klopp will be hopeful that the new signings, including ‘Gary' Mac Allister, can make a positive impact and contribute to the team's success in the upcoming campaign.