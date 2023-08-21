Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has provided updates on the fitness of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Luis Diaz after the pair suffered injury scares during their recent Premier League match against Bournemouth, reported by goal.com.

In the game where Liverpool came from behind to secure a 3-1 victory at Anfield, both Alexander-Arnold and Diaz encountered injury issues. The England international full-back, Alexander-Arnold, was substituted late in the match due to a painful knock. Klopp commented on the situation, stating, “He told me he had a kick which was pretty painful. But as far as a twist or fall, it was a kick. That’s why we changed then but I hope he will be fine.”

As for Diaz, the Colombian winger was substituted during the closing stages of the game after receiving treatment for a knock. Despite the injury concern, Klopp acknowledged Diaz's positive form, mentioning, “As long as he was fresh and everything he was obviously super. A massive threat for everybody. He is in a good moment, no doubt about it.”

Despite the injuries to Trent Alexander-Arnold and Luis Diaz, there seems to be little cause for alarm regarding their availability for upcoming matches. Klopp's assessment indicates that both players are expected to recover in time for the next fixtures.

Liverpool's solid start to the 2023-24 Premier League season, securing four points from their first two matches, reflects their determination to rebound from the previous season's fifth-place finish. Jurgen Klopp's updates on the key players' injuries provide assurance that the team's prospects remain positive as they aim for a strong campaign.