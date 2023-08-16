Liverpool is redoubling its efforts to strengthen its midfield options and has turned its attention to Crystal Palace‘s Cheick Doucoure, according to goal.com. The move comes after Liverpool lost out on securing deals for Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia, both of whom opted for other clubs.

Jurgen Klopp, the manager of Liverpool, is reportedly targeting Cheick Doucoure as the club's next transfer target to bolster their midfield ranks. Doucoure is seen as an attractive option due to the potential cost savings compared to the previously pursued options of Caicedo and Lavia. Crystal Palace could reportedly demand around £60 million ($76 million) for Doucoure, a fee that Liverpool might find more reasonable given the inflated transfer market.

While Liverpool missed out on securing deals for Caicedo and Lavia, they are hoping that Doucoure's potential acquisition could provide them with a cost-effective and valuable addition to their squad. However, negotiations might prove challenging as Crystal Palace is cautious about losing key players during this transfer window, which could weaken their team's core.

Doucoure's interest in joining Liverpool is also seen as a positive sign, as he is reportedly eager to work under Jurgen Klopp. Personal terms are not expected to pose a problem if an agreement is reached between the two clubs.

Liverpool is actively aiming to build a competitive and well-rounded squad for the upcoming 2023-24 season. As the team faces the departures of influential midfield figures like Jordan Henderson and Fabinho, securing the services of Cheick Doucoure could significantly enhance their midfield stability and contribute to their overall success on the pitch.