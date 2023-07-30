Will this Kylian Mbappe saga ever end? It almost feels like the longer this transfer saga rolls on, the more clubs he is going to get linked with. After the news of Real Madrid and Saudi Arabia, Liverpool have emerged as a possible destination for the World Cup winner.

According to the reports from the Metro, Liverpool are in talks with Paris Saint Germain (PSG) over a possible loan move for Mbappe. The Ligue 1 champions accepted a record-breaking £259m bid from Al Hilal for the World Cup winner. However, Mbappe refused the idea and insisted that he would rather sit on the bench for the entire season rather than play in the Middle East. PSG have accepted the 24-year-old's request but also fear that they could lose him for free next summer. Mbappe has 12 months left on his deal at PSG.

Liverpool are ready to offer Mbappe a one-year loan deal, which will satisfy both the World Cup winner and PSG. Firstly, it will ensure that the 24-year-old stays in Europe and plays at the highest level for one more season. Secondly, it will generate funds for PSG as they don't want to lose their man on a free next summer. Liverpool are encouraged by the prospect of bringing Mbappe to the club. The 24-year-old's family respects the Reds immensely, and his mother, Fayza Lamari, is a huge Jurgen Klopp fan.

Mbappe has often said that Liverpool held discussions with his client over a potential move from AS Monaco in 2017. However, the World Cup winner had only made up his mind on PSG.

“We talked a little bit, but not too much,” he told the Telegraph last year. “We talked a little bit. I talked to Liverpool because it's the favorite club of my mum, my mum loves Liverpool. “I don't know why. You will have to ask her! It's a good club, and we met them five years ago. When I was in Monaco, I met them. It's a big club.”

However, the big question is how Liverpool will benefit from this transfer. They already have invested huge money in Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez last season. Considering Mbappe plays in the same positions as those two, how will Klopp assemble his frontline? Is Klopp trying to make Gakpo an impact player off the bench? Is it the beginning of the end for Mohamed Salah at Merseyside? These are the questions that only Klopp can answer.