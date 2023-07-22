Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes there is a lot more to come from Liverpool in this transfer window. The Reds had a dismal campaign last season, which was the first full season in which they didn't finish in the Champions League spots for the first time since the German arrived. However, Klopp believes that the Merseyside club has the credentials to turn things around.
According to the reports from Fabrizio Romano, Klopp was speaking to the reporters, saying, “We’re around 3/4 weeks until the first game. A few things have to happen until then. Definitely”.
“It will happen, and we will have a good team. Trust us. We’ll do our best to have a season we will never forget”.
Liverpool have an extremely busy transfer window thus far, and most of the headlines have been around players leaving the club. Before the end of the season, they announced the departures of four players in the summer, i.e., James Milner, Naby Keita, Roberto Firmino, and Alex Oxlade Chamberlain. Moreover, they are also set to announce the departures of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho this summer.
Liverpool have only announced two additions so far this summer, i.e., Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai. They are less likely to invest in the forward line as they believe in Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo to come good in their second season at Anfield. With Fabinho and Henderson gone, the Reds would need a number six to sit behind Mac Allister and Szoboszlai, respectively. Thiago Alcantara has also been linked with a move away from Anfield, but Klopp has told him to stay due to the lack of midfield options in the squad currently.