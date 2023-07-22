Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes there is a lot more to come from Liverpool in this transfer window. The Reds had a dismal campaign last season, which was the first full season in which they didn't finish in the Champions League spots for the first time since the German arrived. However, Klopp believes that the Merseyside club has the credentials to turn things around.

According to the reports from Fabrizio Romano, Klopp was speaking to the reporters, saying, “We’re around 3/4 weeks until the first game. A few things have to happen until then. Definitely”.

“It will happen, and we will have a good team . Trust us. We’ll do our best to have a season we will never forget”.